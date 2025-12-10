726,065 Shares in Amcor PLC $AMCR Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 726,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 41.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,701,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,228,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,996,000 after buying an additional 42,122,135 shares during the period. M&G PLC lifted its position in Amcor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 85,596,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,364,000 after buying an additional 16,212,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,770,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,279,000 after buying an additional 30,938,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,845,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

