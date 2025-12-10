NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $70.82 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.16.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $148.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $299.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.68. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

