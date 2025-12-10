NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $103.13 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $103,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. FF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $222.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.10. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 496.97%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

