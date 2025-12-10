NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $79 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 732,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $79,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

