Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $16.21 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6%

PFE opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.