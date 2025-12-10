Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 13,922 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 49.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

