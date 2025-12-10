Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,800 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,663,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after buying an additional 841,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,043,000 after buying an additional 687,735 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 128.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,017,000 after buying an additional 600,096 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 2.3%

AMGN stock opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.07. The company has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $400.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

