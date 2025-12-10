Danaher Corporation $DHR Holdings Lowered by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $223.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

