XTX Topco Ltd Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tidewater by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 4,245.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 2,510.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.89. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $341.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. Dnb Nor Markets downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDW

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.