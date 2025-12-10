Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,460 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 745.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

