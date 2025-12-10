Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $10.53 Million Position in DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298,023 shares during the period. DNOW comprises about 9.6% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in DNOW were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in DNOW by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 21,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNOW during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in DNOW during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of DNOW in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DNOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DNOW in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.13 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

