Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 21,150 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. $IIF

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 285.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $1.9852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 744.0%.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

