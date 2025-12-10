Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 16,000 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,503,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,467,000 after buying an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,790,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,452,000 after acquiring an additional 566,902 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,730,000 after acquiring an additional 198,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,896,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 959,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.55. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $382.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.54 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.57%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

