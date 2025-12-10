United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Holdings Trimmed by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. United Natural Foods accounts for 3.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $24,171,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 613,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,544,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 436,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 415,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 428.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 270,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $411,538.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,798.64. The trade was a 11.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.82.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

