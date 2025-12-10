Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Purchases New Shares in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 188,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Coursera accounts for about 1.5% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Coursera by 1,848.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Coursera by 85.9% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 163.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $35,945.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 234,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,209.65. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.37. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.33 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered Coursera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

