RBF Capital LLC Takes Position in DLH Holdings Corp. $DLHC

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DLH by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,438,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DLH by 19.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DLH by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in DLH by 9.1% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other DLH news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,885,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,166.50. This represents a 0.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 46,819 shares of company stock valued at $257,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.56. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

