RBF Capital LLC Makes New $884,000 Investment in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. $LYEL

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 204.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 443,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 3.2%

LYEL opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $621.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.11.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by $0.68. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 794,292.69% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

