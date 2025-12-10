The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up about 3.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,350. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GDV opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

