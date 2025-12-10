Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.46. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 148,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,071,679.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 231,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,336.08. This trade represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $995,147.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,658.34. This trade represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,860,696 shares of company stock worth $13,932,164 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 508,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,394,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,053 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

