Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Braze has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $97,076.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 59,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,743.68. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 9,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $260,778.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 195,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,244.88. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 68,557 shares of company stock worth $1,856,089 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Braze by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,316,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 250.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

