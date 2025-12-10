BMO Capital Markets Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $30.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.50 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,452,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 212,181 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

