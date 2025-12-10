Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.86.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $185.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 24.69 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $93.58 and a 12 month high of $212.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $86.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 19.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $91,457.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,656.64. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $1,708,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,254.09. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,576. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

