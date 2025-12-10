Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded at TD Cowen

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

PSN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

NYSE:PSN opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parsons has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Parsons by 39.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth $38,880,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

