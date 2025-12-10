Brokerages Set Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) PT at $336.13

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.1333.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research set a $400.00 target price on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $342.24 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $363.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celestica will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 42.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

