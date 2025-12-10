Sirios Capital Management L P Acquires 28,406 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $3,026,180,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13,347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $823,804,000 after buying an additional 6,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after buying an additional 3,371,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,502,644,000 after buying an additional 2,977,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 180.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

