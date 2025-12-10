Night Squared LP Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Night Squared LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $2,579,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,793,000 after buying an additional 171,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 287,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.