iRhythm Technologies $IRTC Shares Purchased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. iRhythm Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $34,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,983,000. Natixis raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,455,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,668,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 14,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $2,571,953.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,181,258.26. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,478 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $458,008.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,927.23. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,817 shares of company stock worth $4,741,235. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

