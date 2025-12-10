Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Position Decreased by Night Squared LP

Night Squared LP reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. Night Squared LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 48.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.21.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $266.41 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

