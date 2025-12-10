Natixis Grows Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Doximity were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 70.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 176.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,221 shares in the company, valued at $241,575. This represents a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $132,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,103.16. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,580. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Doximity and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doximity

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.