Soviero Asset Management LP Sells 23,000 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Soviero Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.61%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

