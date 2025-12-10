Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,753,405,000 after buying an additional 768,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,106,381,000 after acquiring an additional 444,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after acquiring an additional 746,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,733,000 after acquiring an additional 762,407 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,842,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:UPS opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

