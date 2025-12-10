Soviero Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. $CHPT

Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 31.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, insider John David Vice sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,141.05. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,426 shares of company stock worth $83,691 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $221.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.43. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 59.54%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital set a $8.50 price target on ChargePoint and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ChargePoint

About ChargePoint

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.