Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 17804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYIEY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Symrise Trading Up 1.4%

About Symrise

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

