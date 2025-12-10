Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Carmen Bauza Sells 7,000 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) Director Carmen Bauza sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $207,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $309,043.21. The trade was a 40.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zumiez stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $31.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.18 million, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $239.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 768,691 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 635,691 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 562,252 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 176,835 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 76.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 412,501 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 14.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,437 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

