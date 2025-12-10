Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $599,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance
Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.05 and a 52 week high of $341.14.
Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is -402.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.85.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
