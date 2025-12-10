Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.32 and last traded at GBX 83.80, with a volume of 4670049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 90 price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockhopper Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £541.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

