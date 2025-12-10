Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.5778 and last traded at $68.1490, with a volume of 6319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.2753.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.6%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000.
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
