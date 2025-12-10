Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.5778 and last traded at $68.1490, with a volume of 6319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.2753.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.6%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.