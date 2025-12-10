Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $29.84. Confluent shares last traded at $29.7190, with a volume of 55,544,833 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $31.00 target price on Confluent in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $707,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,899.93. This represents a 51.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 25,858 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $582,063.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 599,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,102.38. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,288. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Confluent by 763.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 53.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

