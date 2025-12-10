Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 13,954 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 44,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 303,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,078,000 after buying an additional 98,963 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,317,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $230,150,000 after acquiring an additional 305,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $748,600.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,525.88. The trade was a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $314.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

