Sapience Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Sapience Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,969 shares during the quarter. National Vision accounts for about 1.5% of Sapience Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 2,030.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,495,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after buying an additional 3,331,657 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in National Vision by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,875,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,531,000 after buying an additional 1,347,648 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $25,070,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $6,061,000.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -960.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. National Bankshares set a $32.00 target price on National Vision in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on National Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

