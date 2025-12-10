JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.28 and last traded at $75.9990, with a volume of 11574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.83.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,783,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 894,439 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 102.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 699,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 353,389 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $22,599,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,059,000. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 326,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after buying an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

