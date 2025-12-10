Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) CFO Joseph Chybowski Sells 6,780 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Chybowski sold 6,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $121,972.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,034.40. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.3%

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $492.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 827,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,426,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

