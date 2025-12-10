FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $32.2320, with a volume of 76414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 4.6%

The firm has a market cap of $599.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

