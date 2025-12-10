American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 75,068 shares of the airline’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729,689 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after acquiring an additional 609,457 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

