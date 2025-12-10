Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Makes New $48.98 Million Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 454,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,982,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 81.4% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $6,425,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 63.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,753,000 after acquiring an additional 524,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $63,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,862.82. This trade represents a 12.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,378 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

