Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 34,041 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 34,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $33,700.59. Following the sale, the director owned 3,017,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,492.31. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Luke Evnin sold 44,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.70.

On Friday, December 5th, Luke Evnin sold 16,568 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $16,070.96.

On Thursday, December 4th, Luke Evnin sold 53,416 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $51,813.52.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 36,726 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $31,951.62.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Luke Evnin sold 38,043 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $33,858.27.

On Monday, December 1st, Luke Evnin sold 39,096 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $36,750.24.

On Friday, November 28th, Luke Evnin sold 13,014 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $12,883.86.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Luke Evnin sold 38,978 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $38,198.44.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Luke Evnin sold 27,297 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $25,113.24.

On Monday, November 24th, Luke Evnin sold 56,992 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,852.16.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

