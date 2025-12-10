Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,027,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,100 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $87,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 45.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 918,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 285,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,707,000 after buying an additional 249,621 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,240,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,887,000 after acquiring an additional 243,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2,402.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 239,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 230,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,185,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of TSEM opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.