Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $135,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Camtek by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Camtek by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 644,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after buying an additional 118,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.98. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $129.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Bank of America upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities set a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Camtek

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.