Next Century Growth Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,212 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $197.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.01. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 187.66, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 264,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,350,349.46. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,425,195.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,974.02. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,043,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

