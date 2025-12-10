Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,224 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.06. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.